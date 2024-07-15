Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Evil, exclusive, interview, Kurt Fuller, nbc, NBCU, Night Court, peacock, psych

Kurt Fuller Shares "Psych 4" Update, Chances of "Night Court" Return

Kurt Fuller (Evil) spoke with Bleeding Cool about his chances of returning to NBC's Night Court and offered an update on a possible Psych 4.

Kurt Fuller is one of the most versatile comedic actors with incredible range. Whether the role calls for a sleazy bureaucrat or a professional dealing with the macabre, the actor has done an exemplary job doing everything that's asked of him. While promoting his Paramount+ supernatural series Evil in its final season, Fuller spoke to Bleeding Cool, providing an update on two recurring characters in the NBC legacy sequel series Night Court and NBC Universal's Pysch. In Night Court, Fuller plays New York district attorney Jeff Dewitt across two episodes in season one. On Psych, he plays Woody the Coroner, a police coroner with whom Shawn (James Roday) shares a mutual respect with the most recent project as the streaming film Psych 3: This Is Gus in 2021.

Kurt Fuller on Possible Night Court Return, Psych 4

Bleeding Cool: Any chance we will see Jeff DeWitt back in season three for 'Night Court?'

When I did the two 'Night Court' episodes, they said they wanted me to return and do it again. I've been busy, and that character was a funny foil for John Larroquette, but that's not where the show's gone. It's gone more to the people who come into the court as the victims, criminals, and people. That's where it is. I don't know if this character fits in with the show the way it is now, and they've changed it a lot, but I would certainly go back. I am a big fan of John and the two main people. I like them all.

Have you heard anything about the next 'Psych' film since 'This is Gus?'

'Psych?' God damn it, we almost made one two years ago, at the beginning of 2023. We nearly had one, and then there were strikes and Covid problems. I don't know; streaming services are there reevaluating everything. Is there money there for another 'Psych' movie? I don't know. All of 'Psych' is on Peacock. Do they need to put the money into another 'Psych' movie to get more people? I don't know; the "Psychos" are already on it. Are they getting more 'Psych' people if they make another movie? That's how they look at it. If it was on a network, they'd have a lot of people tune in, and they'd sell commercial time – but that's not what they're doing anymore. They're selling subscriptions, and that's a whole different algorithm. I don't know how to react, and I know it's funny, I'll tell you that.

Night Court and Psych, the series and films are available to stream on Peacock. Evil streams on Thursdays on Paramount+.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!