Lanterns, Doctor Who, Abbott/Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Superman & Lois, Lanterns, The Talamasca, Abbott Elementary/Always Sunny, Heartstopper, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's American Love Story, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Batman/Hollywood Walk of Fame, USA Network's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Criminal, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's The Penguin, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's The Witcher, NBC's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Crunchyroll, Billie Eilish and Finneas & Harris/Walz, HBO's Lanterns, Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix's Heartstopper, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 18, 2024:

American Love Story: Ryan Murphy Series Is Still In Development

Doctor Who Reportedly Taps Archie Panjabi as Season 2 Villain

SNL: Darrell Hammond on Amy Poehler Always Making Him Break

Batman Set to Be First Superhero Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame

WWE Raw Dominates AEW, Shattering Tony Khan's TV Deal Hopes

Criminal: 8 More Join Amazon's Brubaker/Phillips Series Adapt Cast

Doctor Odyssey Official Trailer, Images Offer Big Deck Energy Vibes

Ghosts: "You're Laughing at CBS" Campaign No Laughing Matter for Pete

The Penguin Posts Best Look Yet at Mark Strong's Carmine Falcone

Superman & Lois Season 4 Image Gallery: More Lex Luthor, Amanda McCoy

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Arrives Feb. 2025; Preview Released

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Returns to NBC in December

Crunchyroll Announces/Updates 12 Anime Titles During Aniplex Event

Billie Eilish and Finneas Endorse, Encourage Fans to Vote Harris/Walz

Lanterns: Watch Us Read Too Much Into James Gunn's John Stewart Post

Gremlins: The Wild Batch Gets Unleashed This October (Trailer, Poster)

Crunchyroll Announces Blu-Ray Box Set Releases for December 2024

Anne Rice's The Talamasca Taps William Fichtner as Series Regular

Abbott Elementary EPs Just Fueled Our "Always Sunny" Crossover Theory

Bocchi the Rock! Recap Begins Its Theater "World Tour" This October

Heartstopper Season 3 Official Trailer Takes Things to The Next Level

Agatha All Along: Jac Schaeffer on Scarlet Witch Movie Possibility

SNL: Will Ferrell on Why Playing Janet Reno "Hits a False Note Now"

One Piece/Cobra Kai Crossover, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

