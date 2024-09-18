Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Lanterns, Doctor Who, Abbott/Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Superman & Lois, Lanterns, The Talamasca, Abbott Elementary/Always Sunny, Heartstopper, and more!
Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FX's American Love Story, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Batman/Hollywood Walk of Fame, USA Network's WWE Raw, Prime Video's Criminal, ABC's Doctor Odyssey, CBS's Ghosts, HBO's The Penguin, CW's Superman & Lois, Netflix's The Witcher, NBC's WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, Crunchyroll, Billie Eilish and Finneas & Harris/Walz, HBO's Lanterns, Max's Gremlins: The Wild Batch, AMC's Anne Rice's The Talamasca, Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Netflix's Heartstopper, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Doctor Who, Doctor Odyssey, Superman & Lois, Lanterns, The Talamasca, Abbott Elementary/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Heartstopper, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, September 18, 2024:
American Love Story: Ryan Murphy Series Is Still In Development
Doctor Who Reportedly Taps Archie Panjabi as Season 2 Villain
SNL: Darrell Hammond on Amy Poehler Always Making Him Break
Batman Set to Be First Superhero Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame
WWE Raw Dominates AEW, Shattering Tony Khan's TV Deal Hopes
Criminal: 8 More Join Amazon's Brubaker/Phillips Series Adapt Cast
Doctor Odyssey Official Trailer, Images Offer Big Deck Energy Vibes
Ghosts: "You're Laughing at CBS" Campaign No Laughing Matter for Pete
The Penguin Posts Best Look Yet at Mark Strong's Carmine Falcone
Superman & Lois Season 4 Image Gallery: More Lex Luthor, Amanda McCoy
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Arrives Feb. 2025; Preview Released
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Returns to NBC in December
Crunchyroll Announces/Updates 12 Anime Titles During Aniplex Event
Billie Eilish and Finneas Endorse, Encourage Fans to Vote Harris/Walz
Lanterns: Watch Us Read Too Much Into James Gunn's John Stewart Post
Gremlins: The Wild Batch Gets Unleashed This October (Trailer, Poster)
Crunchyroll Announces Blu-Ray Box Set Releases for December 2024
Anne Rice's The Talamasca Taps William Fichtner as Series Regular
Abbott Elementary EPs Just Fueled Our "Always Sunny" Crossover Theory
Bocchi the Rock! Recap Begins Its Theater "World Tour" This October
Heartstopper Season 3 Official Trailer Takes Things to The Next Level
Agatha All Along: Jac Schaeffer on Scarlet Witch Movie Possibility
SNL: Will Ferrell on Why Playing Janet Reno "Hits a False Note Now"
One Piece/Cobra Kai Crossover, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
