One Piece/Cobra Kai Crossover, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's Harry Potter, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO's Euphoria, Mark Cuban: FOX "News" & Twitter/X, Netflix's Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, USA Network's WWE Raw, Stephen King/Taylor Swift, Paramount+'s Frasier, Netflix's Wolf King, MeTV Toons: Super Friends, One Piece/Cobra Kai, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, Netflix's Bridgerton, Agatha All Along/WandaVision, NBC's Saturday Night Live, FX's American Horror Story, Netflix's Emily in Paris, Michael Connelly/Ballard, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Monster: Charlie Hunnam Set as Serial Killer Ed Gein for Season 3

Harry Potter Series Eyes Late 2026/Early 2027 Premiere & More: Bloys

The Last of Us Season 2: Bloys Narrows Down 2025 Return Date Window

Euphoria Season 3 Filming Start "On Track" for Mid-January 2025: Bloys

Mark Cuban Would Buy Twitter/X, FOX "News" (But Here's Why He Can't)

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Opening Scene Released for Geeked Week

WWE Raw Preview: Watch Out, Tony Khan; CM Punk is Back

Stephen King Lets His "Swifties" Flag Fly, Names Fav Taylor Swift Song

Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer, Showrunners & Cast on Season 2 Plans

Wolf King: Netflix Previews Curtis Jobling/"Wereworld" Animated Adapt

MeTV Toons: October Brings Halloween Treats, "Super Friends" Debut

Check Out Iñaki Godoy & Xolo Maridueña's One Piece/Cobra Kai Crossover

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GOT Spinoff Series Wraps Filming

Castlevania: Nocturne Teaser Confirms Season 2 Set for January 2025

Bridgerton: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha Images Confirm Season 4 Underway

Creature Commandos, Penguin, Dune: Prophecy & More NYCC 2024 Plans

Agatha All Along/WandaVision Thoughts; Elizabeth Olsen on MCU Return

Saturday Night Live Shares Season 50 Teaser, "SNL 50" Anniversary Logo

American Horror Story Star Kathy Bates Drops Great Ryan Murphy Joke

SNL: Michael Che on Why He Was "Furious" with Colin Jost's WU Joke

Emily in Paris: Lily Collins Confirms Series Returning for Season 5

Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Shares More "Ballard" Series Details

Taylor Swift/Trump, Alien: Earth, Steve-O & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

When Paul McGann Took to the Stage for Doctor Who: The Stuff Of Legend

