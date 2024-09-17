Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
One Piece/Cobra Kai Crossover, Euphoria & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Euphoria, Mark Cuban: FOX News/Twitter, Stephen King/Taylor Swift, One Piece/Cobra Kai, and more!
HBO's Harry Potter, HBO's The Last of Us, HBO's Euphoria, Mark Cuban: FOX "News" & Twitter/X, Netflix's Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance, USA Network's WWE Raw, Stephen King/Taylor Swift, Paramount+'s Frasier, Netflix's Wolf King, MeTV Toons: Super Friends, One Piece/Cobra Kai, HBO's A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne, Netflix's Bridgerton, Agatha All Along/WandaVision, NBC's Saturday Night Live, FX's American Horror Story, Netflix's Emily in Paris, Michael Connelly/Ballard, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, September 16, 2024:
Monster: Charlie Hunnam Set as Serial Killer Ed Gein for Season 3
Harry Potter Series Eyes Late 2026/Early 2027 Premiere & More: Bloys
The Last of Us Season 2: Bloys Narrows Down 2025 Return Date Window
Euphoria Season 3 Filming Start "On Track" for Mid-January 2025: Bloys
Mark Cuban Would Buy Twitter/X, FOX "News" (But Here's Why He Can't)
Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Opening Scene Released for Geeked Week
WWE Raw Preview: Watch Out, Tony Khan; CM Punk is Back
Stephen King Lets His "Swifties" Flag Fly, Names Fav Taylor Swift Song
Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer, Showrunners & Cast on Season 2 Plans
Wolf King: Netflix Previews Curtis Jobling/"Wereworld" Animated Adapt
MeTV Toons: October Brings Halloween Treats, "Super Friends" Debut
Check Out Iñaki Godoy & Xolo Maridueña's One Piece/Cobra Kai Crossover
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: GOT Spinoff Series Wraps Filming
Castlevania: Nocturne Teaser Confirms Season 2 Set for January 2025
Bridgerton: Luke Thompson, Yerin Ha Images Confirm Season 4 Underway
Creature Commandos, Penguin, Dune: Prophecy & More NYCC 2024 Plans
Agatha All Along/WandaVision Thoughts; Elizabeth Olsen on MCU Return
Saturday Night Live Shares Season 50 Teaser, "SNL 50" Anniversary Logo
American Horror Story Star Kathy Bates Drops Great Ryan Murphy Joke
SNL: Michael Che on Why He Was "Furious" with Colin Jost's WU Joke
Emily in Paris: Lily Collins Confirms Series Returning for Season 5
Bosch Creator Michael Connelly Shares More "Ballard" Series Details
Taylor Swift/Trump, Alien: Earth, Steve-O & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
When Paul McGann Took to the Stage for Doctor Who: The Stuff Of Legend
