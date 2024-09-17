Posted in: Batman, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Movies, TV, Warner Animation Group, Warner Bros | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Warner Bros

Batman Set to Be First Superhero Honored by Hollywood Walk of Fame

Transcending Comics, TV & Film, Batman is the first superhero honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - set for later this month.

Holy, Heroic Honor, Batman! The Caped Crusader will be the first superhero to be honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He won't be the first fictional character with that honor as Mickey Mouse was the first in 1978, followed by Bugs Bunny (1985), The Simpsons (2000), Kermit the Frog (2002), and Alvin and the Chipmunks (2019). While there have been some alternate incarnations of Batman, the original and most synonymous is Bruce Wayne, the billionaire who inherited his family fortune after a tragic set of circumstances that claimed his parents. With determination, wealth, and technological prowess, Bruce trains himself physically and mentally to become the jack-of-all-trades and resourceful specimen and crimefighter he is today.

Batman: Hollywood Walk of Fame Details

Created for DC Comics by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, Batman first appeared in 1939's Detective Comics #27 and withstood the test of time through generations for more than 85 years. Without a shortage of villains to fight in Batman's rogue gallery terrorizing Gotham City and beyond, Bruce, who initially started as a crimefighting lone wolf with the assistance of his faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth, who typically monitors activity remotely, eventually embraced teamwork, training a variety of young crimefighting apprentices who would adopt the name, Robin; Batgirl/Oracle Barbara Gordon, and of course, the Justice League on global matters.

Batman's popularity translated through several media, including comics, TV shows, animated series, and films from the 1940s serials starring Lewis Wilson and Robert Lowery playing the title character, Adam West of the Batman '66 universe that with the 1966 ABC live-action TV series, and expended into animated projects; and the Warner Bros live-action films starting with the Tim Burton films starring Michael Keaton in 1989 and 1992. The franchise is still going strong as the universe continues to be explored from animated TV shows like Batman: The Animated Series and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, live-action prequels like Gotham and Pennyworth, and the current live-action projects like The Batman film franchise from Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson, the upcoming Max spinoff series The Penguin starring Colin Farrell, and the Joker film franchise spinoff from Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix.

The dynamic storytelling wouldn't be possible without the wide range of talent from writers and artists like Neal Adams, Denny O'Neil, Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli, Grant Morrison, Andy Kubert, Jeph Loeb, Tim Sale, Scott Snyder, Greg Capullo, Tom King, and Jim Lee. Credit also goes to Christopher Nolan and star Christian Bale for helping to revitalize the cinematic end of Batman with The Dark Knight trilogy, starting with 2005's Batman Begins. Emceeing will be the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Steve Nissen. Lee (DC President, Publisher, and Chief Creative Officer) will appear at the ceremony, along with Senior Vice-President & General Manager Anne DePies and official Guinness World Record adjudicator Michael Empric. The dedication will take place Thursday, September 26th at 11 a.m. PT at 6764 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Hollywood Guinness World Records Museum. You can stream it exclusively live at www.walkoffame.com

