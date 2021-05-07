Law & Order Crossover Event: Meloni, Ice-T on Fav Stabler/Fin Moments

If you're a fan of NBC and Dick Wolf's "Law & Order" universe, then you've definitely had some reasons to feel good this week. On Monday, viewers learned that Wolf and CSI's Carol Mendelsohn's newest spinoff series Law & Order: For the Defense had received a direct-to-series order from the network. Flash ahead to the end of the week and now viewers are only six days away from the next "Law & Order: OC/SVU Crossover Event"- one that finds Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) digging into the death of Benson's brother Simon (Michael Weston) and Richard Wheatley's (Dylan McDermott) possible connection to it. But to do that, it's going to require both shows to have all hands on deck. To get fans ready, Meloni and Ice-T are taking them back in time to discuss some of their favorite Stabler-Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) moments over the course of the season run. And let's just say that while they may not have always seen eye-to-eye, saving a man from death-by-tiger goes a long way towards establishing a bond.

So if you're looking to join Meloni and Ice-T on a trip down memory lane (one that gets a little emotional at times), check out the following featurette:

Now here's a look at the first official teaser for the big two-hour, two-episode crossover event, set for Thursday, May 13, at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on NBC- followed by a clip from Law & Order: SVU where Benson opens up about those she's lost over the years- including her brother:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benson Needs Stabler's Help on a 2-Hour Law & Order Crossover Event (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IC0KNyk2-SI)

Law & Order: Organized Crime features Meloni returning to his Law & Order: SVU role as Elliot Stabler, rejoining the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. However, the city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade he's been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning. Throughout the series, viewers follow Stabler's journey to find absolution and rebuild his life, while leading a new elite task force that is taking apart the city's most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Benson Reflects on All That She's Lost – Law & Order: SVU (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdOglX3-e68)

Wolf executive produces along with showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski. Joining Meloni on Law & Order: Organized Crime is Dylan McDermott (The Practice, American Horror Story) as Richard Wheatley, Tamara Taylor (Bones, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Angela Wheatley, Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as Sgt. Ayanna Bell, Ainsley Seiger (American Waste) as Jet Sloomaekers, Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man) as Richard "Richie" Wheatley, Jr., Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted), Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer), Nicky Torchia (Black Mirror) as Eli stabler, Michael Rivera ("Law & Order" franchise) as Det. Diego Morales, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) as Izak Bekher.