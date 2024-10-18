Posted in: Adult Swim, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Lazarus, NYCC

Lazarus: Adult Swim Drops Preview for New Shinichirō Watanabe Series

Check out a first look at Adult Swim and acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe's (Cowboy Bebop) Lazarus, set to premiere in 2025.

With the animated series set to hit screens in 2025, attendees at New York Comic Con 2024 had a chance to screen the first full episode of Adult Swim and acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe's (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo, Kids on the Slope) Lazarus. But those who couldn't tend shouldn't feel left out because we have a first look waiting for you above and a key art poster waiting for you below. Produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Studio MAPPA and currently in production, Lazarus sees Watanabe returning to the sci-fi action genre with the new series that follows secret agents hunting for a vaccine to save humanity after a seemingly miracle cure-all drug turns deadly. As for the Japanese voice cast…

Over the course of the series, viewers will get to meet Dr. Skinner (Koichi Yamadera), Hersch (Megumi Hayashibara), Axel (Mamoru Miyano), Chris (Maaya Uchida), Leland (Yuma Uchida), Doug (Makoto Furukawa), Eleina (Manaka Iwami), and Abel (Akio Otsuka). On the music side, the animated series features a score by a collection of renowned jazz & electronic artists, including jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington (West Coast Get Down); producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points (Floating Points Ensemble); and producer, DJ, and musician Bonobo. Now, here's a look back at the official trailer, as well as the overview that was previously released:

The year is 2052. The world looked to be on the verge of an unprecedented era of peace and stability, and the painkiller drug "Hapna" developed by a lauded neuroscientist Dr. Skinner had a lot to do with it. Hapna spread throughout the world as a "miracle drug" with no side effects, freeing humanity from pain. Until, that is, Skinner suddenly disappears off the face of the earth. When he reemerges after three years, it is as a devil who brings countless deaths and the end of civilization. Hapna turns out to be a drug that has a fatal, retroactive effect, one that appears three years after first taking it; it was a death-trap for anyone who took it, even once. Humanity will start dying off in 30 days. The only way to save the world is to get at the cure that only Skinner holds. For that we must first find him. "Lazarus" is a team of five agents gathered from various corners of the world to do just that. Can they save humanity? And what is Skinner's true purpose?

"As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far," said Watanabe in a statement. "I hope you enjoy it." Jason DeMarco, SVP, Head of Anime and Action Series at Adult Swim, added, "Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it's a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series. Like all of his work, 'Lazarus' is packed with big ideas, incredible characters, and a ton of heart. We can't wait for anime fans to see this world."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!