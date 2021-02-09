Legends of Tomorrow S06 Prod Update: Mother Nature or Captain Cold?

Okay, we're not quite sure what's going on with the production on the sixth season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow (and renewed last week for its seventh season), but based on what Caity Lotz (Sara Lance aka White Canary) has been showing us? We're not sure we're going with Mother Nature being the "big bad" behind all of the cold and snow they've been getting. If we had to flip the switch in our minds and think along the lines of the Arrowverse, it would almost seem like Wentworth Miller's Captain Cold was messing with our Legends. Whoever's at fault, the fluffy, falling stuff proves a factor once again, with Lotz taking to Instagram Stories to share with fans her brief journey from trailer to snow-realization (and we even get a cameo from Jes Macallan along the way).

Clearly, the "attack" is still underway:

The sixth season kicks off with opener "Ground Control to Sara Lance" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Mark Bruner), followed by "Meat: The Legends" (Directed by Rachel Talalay; Written by Matthew Maala & Morgan Faust), "The Ex-Factor" (Directed by David Geddes; Written by Grainne Godfree & Tyron Carter), "Bay of Squids" (Directed by Sudz Sutherland; Written by Phil Klemmer), "The Satanist's Apprentice" (Directed by Caity Lotz; Written Keto Shimizu and Ray Utarnachitt), "Bishop's Gambit" (Directed by Kevin Mock; Written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever), "Back to the Finale Part II" (Directed by Glen Winter; Written by Morgan Faust & Mark Bruner), and "Stressed Western" (Directed by David Ramsey; Written by Matthew Maala).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer aka Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins the long-running series in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Tough and self-sufficient, Cruz is a tech whiz when it comes to detecting space aliens and providing defenses from them. Having survived a childhood encounter with an alien, Cruz now believes she can communicate telepathically with aliens. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla. Known for her high body count and low patience for human incompetence, Kayla will be put through her paces working with and against our Legends as she's certainly not used to messing anything up much less for the better.