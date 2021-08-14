Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12 Preview: The Game Is Afoot!

After Constantine (Matt Ryan) lights up Gideon's life a little too much, our Legends are stuck traveling slo-mo on their way back home to save on energy. So with a ton of time to kill and the chance that at any moment any one of them could snap, Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests a murder mystery game as a distraction. But as you're about to see from the following images, episode overview, and promo for The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow "Bored On Board Onboard", what was once a fun and innocent time-killer becomes something much. much worse after Constantine attempted to jazz things up a but:

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 12 "Bored On Board Onboard": WATCH YOUR BACK – The Legends are ready to get back home, but after Constantine (Matt Ryan) overloaded Gideon, they are going to have to go the old fashion way to preserve the ship's energy. Trying to entertain themselves, tensions start to grow high, so Gary (Adam Tsekham) suggests playing a murder mystery game to pass the time. Constantine decides to make the game more interesting, which makes Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) worried about him but is met with pushback from Zari (Tala Ashe). Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Gary (Adam Tsekham) deal with an unexpected guest that arrives on the Waverider. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Lisseth Chavez and Olivia Swann also star. Harry Jierjian directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Leah Poulliot.

Last month at Comic-Con@Home, it was confirmed that production has just broken the second episode of the seventh season and is now breaking the 100th episode. Next, viewers learned that Amy Pemberton aka Gideon would be joining the cast in the flesh next season as the Vandal Savage storyline grows. And before you ask- yes, there will be an Ava/Sara wedding this season!!!! Also, the seventh season of DC's Legends of Tomorrow will find out heroes stranded in one set time & place- no time or space travel (think Jon Pertwee's Doctor in Doctor Who).

But perhaps the biggest news? Matt Ryan's John Constantine will be leaving the Waverider at the end of the sixth season- but Ryan is staying with the show. Ryan will be playing the character Dr. Gwyn Davies, who is described as a "sort of possible salvation for our team. He is an eccentric gentleman who lives approximately 100 years ago and according to the Legends, he's their only hope." You can check out the new trailer for the series' return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cast Conversation and Sneak Peek | Comic-Con@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwRC02ugXbE)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance aka White Canary, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory aka Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood aka Steel, Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford as Nora Darhk, Olivia Swann as Astra Logue, Adam Tsekhman as Gary Green, Amy Louise Pemberton as Gideon, and Lisseth Chavez as Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and Sarah Schechter executive produce. Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisseth Chavez (Chicago P.D., The OA) joins DC's Legends of Tomorrow in the series regular role of Esperanza "Spooner" Cruz. Aliyah O'Brien (Take Two, You Me Her) has been tapped for the recurring role of fearsome warrior Kayla.

