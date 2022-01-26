Let the Right One In: Nick Stahl Joins Showtime Vampire Drama Series

Last fall, viewers learned that pilot writer/showrunner Andrew Hinderaker and director Seith Mann's 10-episode series adaptation of Let the Right One In had found a series home at Showtime. Now we're learning who else has been tapped to join the cast, with Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead) aboard the vampire drama series. The series centers on Mark (Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive.

Inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and the 2008 Swedish film adaptation Let the Right One In, the series is described as an exploration of human frailty, strength, and compassion through an elevated genre lens. Stahl's Matthew is a former soldier and fiercely loyal fixer for the Logan family, whose clean-cut, mild-mannered exterior belies a savagery beneath. Joining Bichir, Baez, and Stahl are cast members Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, and Jacob Buster. Hinderaker, Mann, and Tomorrow Studios' Marty Adelstein & Becky Clements are set to executive produce. Alissa Bachner serves as co-executive producer, with Bichir serving as a producer.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Let the Right One In Official HD Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICp4g9p_rgo)

Here's a look at the overview of Lindqvist's original 2004 novel:

It is autumn 1981 when inconceivable horror comes to Blackeberg, a suburb in Sweden. The body of a teenager is found, emptied of blood, the murder rumored to be part of a ritual killing. Twelve-year-old Oskar is personally hoping that revenge has come at long last—revenge for the bullying he endures at school, day after day. But the murder is not the most important thing on his mind. A new girl has moved in next door—a girl who has never seen a Rubik's Cube before, but who can solve it at once. There is something wrong with her, though, something odd. And she only comes out at night.