Letterkenny Season 11 Trailer: Chips, Lost Dogs, Influencers & More

The residents of Letterkenny have returned in an official trailer for season 11 of the Crave original series before its premiere on Hulu on December 26th. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the half-hour comedy revolves around the dustups Wayne (Keeso) and his pals get into with their small-town rivals.

The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, a Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that's just for starters, with the season set to stream on Hulu beginning on December 26th.

Letterkenny joined its new home at Hulu back during season 7 of the series. The show also features Daryl (Nathan Dales), Wayne's free-spirited younger sister Katy (Michelle Mylett), and Wayne's buddy, Dan (K Trevor Wilson). A spin-off, Shoresy, premiered back in May of this year, and fans of Letterkenny have embraced seeing Keeso on-screen in this way. In season 10, McMurray and Wayne did some dickering, the Hicks attended a sausage party, the Hockey Players and Skids had a video game battle, the men of Letterkenny received head-to-toe physicals, and plenty more happened to residents. The finale of season 10 witnessed the ladies of Letterkenny celebrate International Women's Day by competing in an anti-beauty pageant. The winner was crowned Miss MoDean-iality. Meanwhile, Professor Tricia talked to the guys about women they admire. While not many episodes fill out a season of Letterkenny, season 10 had only seven of them, the seasons continue to roll on as there will be a season 12 officially. Let us know in the comments your favorite season of the series!