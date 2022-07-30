Liv Morgan Beats Ronda Rousey in Controversial Fashion at SummerSlam

Liv Morgan successfully retained her Smackdown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, but only because the ref didn't see her tap out. Morgan did have Rousey pinned, but Rousey had her in a submission at the same time, and it looked like Morgan tapped before the ref counted three. But the referee's decision is final and The Chadster would never ever question a WWE official, so the decision must stand.

The Chadster is pleased to be able to share this report from Bleeding Cool's live SummerSlam results page:

Kid Rock was in the crowd and he made out with a beautiful woman. The Chadster loves some Kid Rock. Bawitdaba was song that played at The Chadster and Keighleyanne's first dance at our wedding. The Chadster remembers it fondly. The time before AEW. The time before sexual impotence and Tony Khan trying to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! Then Riddle showed up out of the crowd. How did he get into the stadium without a shirt on? They never let The Chadster go anywhere without a shirt. Not stadiums. Not the grocery store. Not Subway. Riddle got in the ring and demanded a match with Seth Rollins even though he isn't medically cleared. Rollins came out dressed like a pumpkin and stomped him. Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey took the penultimate match slot. Rousey wore black and Morgan wore purple for the match. It was short, but sweet. The ending was controversial, as Rousey had Morgan in the armbar and Morgan pinned her while in the hold. Morgan tapped while the ref was counting to three, but he didn't see it, so Morgan retained. Rousey attacked Morgan after the match and then put the referee in the armbar. That kind of behavior is just not acceptable. That's a WWE official. You should never disrespect authority like that in The Chadster's opinion.

See highlights from Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey here:

Bleeding Cool is covering WWE SummerSlam live, the fulfillment of The Chadster's boyhood dream. You can follow along here and at our SummerSlam tag. SummerSlam is taking place in Nashville at Nissan Stadium, starting at 7PM Eastern for the Kickoff show. The advertised card for the show is:

The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day in a No Disqualification Match

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Cobin

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory for the United States Championship

The Usos (c) vs. the Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championships with Jeff Jarrett as Special Guest Referee

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Women's Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match

Isn't that the best card for a wrestling show you've ever seen?! The Chadster wishes this SummerSlam could last forever!

