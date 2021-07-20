Loki Director Kate Herron Talks He Who Remains Theories, S01 Finale

With season one of Loki under wraps, one person who's probably happy not having to endure the bombardment of her immediate Marvel Cinematic Universe future involvement is Kate Herron. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood in addition to confirming that she won't return for season two, the director broke down and clarified Jonathan Majors' role in the season finale as He Who Remains and the comic tie ins his character may or may not be involved with.

The first question asked since it's been pretty well-established Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there's the matter of if the character that Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) ran her blade through was Immortus and how Kang is related to He Who Remains. "Kang is the variant, but he's also not technically Immortus," Herron said. "It's a bit like Sylvie, right? She's a unique character in relation to our story. He Who Remains is in the comics, but the version in our show was very different. He's closer to Immortus, but he's a unique character for our story. But Kang is a variant of that character.

When pressed on whether He Who Remains is related to Nathaniel Richards of the Fantastic Four or if Loki season two will be out before Ant-Man 3, Herron deferred to Marvel boss Kevin Feige. As far as if Major's character was always planned as the one behind the Time Variance Authority, "I remember when I started, there was discussion, but honestly, the writers, Kevin Wright our executive producer said He Who Remains was the person they met at the end of time," she explained. "That was always our North Star we were going for, really for us, the bigger question was would we be allowed to do this. It's such a big character to be launching. It really informed everything across the TVA, whether they were good or bad. The cut we have of the show is the best cut." For more on Herron explaining the dynamic between Major's performance and the character's standoff with Sylvie and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), you can check out Deadline. Loki is available to stream on Disney+.

