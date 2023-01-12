Loki Season 2: Ke Huy Quan Gets Kevin Feige Invite; Hints At Reshoots Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) discussed filming Loki Season 2 & being invited to join by Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige.

Just before the end of the year, Disney+ shared a sneak preview of what we can expect from the second season of Marvel Studios' Tom Hiddleston & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki. Along with Hiddleston and Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal, and Kate Dickie will be joining the second season's time-twisting adventure. One of the newer faces on the scene this time around is Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), who discussed how he came to join the cast and more while a guest during an episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

When the topic shifts to the MCU streaming series (beginning around the 29:30 mark), Ke Huy Quan couldn't stop gushing about how great it was to work with Hiddleston and the rest of the cast ("I didn't want that shoot to end"). It was also interesting that he hinted at "hopefully" going back for reshoots soon. But even more impressive was when Ke Huy Quan revealed that it was Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige who called him to invite him to join the second season cast. Aside from the Loki intel, the entire episode is with a listen as Ke Huy Quan covers his professional life (Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom, The Goonies) to the hardships of unemployment that he suffered for decades, to his cinematic return in Everything Everywhere All at Once (and soon, to MCU streaming screens):

Now, here's a look back at not only those preview scenes from the second season of Loki that were released in December but also looks at Marvel's Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian Season 3, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and a whole lot more:

"It's been amazing to shoot the second season of Loki. [Viewers] are gonna be in for a real treat because the show is bolder and more surreal. And in many ways, goes to some bigger, bolder places than season 1, which is really exciting," Mbatha-Raw revealed during an interview with ET. As for her on-screen persona's pursuit of free will, Mbatha-Raw added, "In 'Loki,' Ravonna is a powerful presence. Selfishly, Renslayer makes it out of the TVA, which I'm really excited about."

And now that she has one season under her belt, Mbatha-Raw revealed what it was about filming the second season that made it something she would like to see happen on the second season of Surface. "The thing that I found with 'Loki's' second season is everyone on the crew knows your character, and I've never had that before, stepping onto a set where people already know your character. That's kind of a cool feeling. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to that for 'Surface,'" Mbatha-Raw explained.