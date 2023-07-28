Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: disney plus, loki, Marvel Studios, tom hiddleston

Loki Season 2 Poster: Our Lokis Are Running in Circles & Out of Time

Miss Minutes has our Lokis running in circles in a new key art poster for Marvel Studios and Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston -starring Loki.

Back in May, we learned that the second season of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson & Sophia Di Martino-starring Loki will start hitting screens on October 6, 2023. Now, a little more than two months later and at the end of a week that brought the Secret Invasion finale, we're getting a look at a new key art poster for the streaming series that offers an interesting tease for what's to come. As you can see below, it looks like Miss Minutes is going to keep all of our "Lokis" running in a circle – with some additional "timey-wimey" vibes.

Loki Season 2 & Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

With the second season's worth of misadventures for The God of Mischief on the way, the question needs to be asked. How did Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania impact Loki Season 2? We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before we go forward with anything. You've been warned…

Of course, we get an end credits scene connecting to the streaming series – it only makes sense. But this one is definitely a bit different. In the segment, Loki (Hiddleston) & his TVA "buddy cop" partner Mobius (Wilson) are in the audience of what appears to be an event hall of some type in the early 1900s. On stage is a performer who introduces himself as "Victor Timely" – you know where this is going, right? Because "Victor" is actually Kang – or a variant of Kang, to be more precise. Making the connection between Victor and He Who Remains, Loki offers Mobius the heads-up: "That's him." But based on what he's seeing, Mobius' reaction is pretty understandable: "I thought you said he was terrifying?" And that's when Loki gets to his friend with a perfect set-up for a cliffhanger: "He is." Just from the name "Victor Timely" alone, we have another connection to Kang already in play (as Marvel.com explains here). With the second season of the streaming series expected to hit later this year, it won't be long before we get some answers. But with "The Multiversal Saga" getting underway and all roads leading to Secret Wars, we have a feeling a lot more questions are on the way, too.

