Lucifer Co-Showrunner Ildy Modrovich Needs Your Help, Lucifans

Okay, folks- we're going to keep this Lucifer update brief so you can take action sooner rather than later because series co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich needs your help. Taking to Twitter about an hour before this hit the site, Modrovich put out a request to Lucifans asking them to share their favorite quotes either said by or about each character on the show. It's going to work on a character-by-character basis so we would advise checking out Modrovich's Twitter account (here) and following it for updates- with D.B. Woodside's Amenadiel being the first character up for consideration.

Here's a look at Modrovich's tweet- and we're going with the theory that there will be more either later today or over the next several days. We're really curious to see where this is going, though:

Mornin', #lucifans 😈❤️. I need your help with something… Would you be so kind as to share your favorite quotes either SAID BY or ABOUT each character on the show? We'll go one by one, starting with… AMENADIEL :). Thank you in advance!! 🥰🥰 #Lucifer — Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 28, 2021

Here's a return look at two special "fan-cam" moments offering brief teases of what fans will be getting when the second half of Season 5 debuts. At the end of the first clip, Chloe Decker (Lauren German) wants to know where God took his family. In the second clip, viewers get a look back at the first half of the season before a brief look at what's to come- with "dear old dad" God having to ask Lucifer something…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucifer (@lucifernetflix)

Earlier, Lucifans learned that Merrin Dungey (Big Little Lies, Star Trek: Picard) and Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool, Tragedy Girls) were joining the cast for its final season. Dungey's Sonya is a no-nonsense uniform cop who forms an unlikely bond with Amenadiel. Hildebrand's Rory is a rebellious, angsty, and ready-to-start-some-trouble angel hoping to follow in Lucifer's footsteps. Small problem. It doesn't take too long for Rory to realize Lucifer isn't exactly the devilish big bro she hoped he'd be.

Speaking of Season 6, how about some intel on the episodes in the form of titles, directors, and writers? Because that's what the show's writers have offered over the past few weeks. For our first nine of ten chapters, we have (with directors/writers) "Nothing Ever Changes Around Here" (Kevin Alejandro/ Mike Costa), "Buckets of Baggage" (Richard Speight Jr. / Jen Graham Imada), "Yabba Dabba Do Me" (Nathan Hope / Joe Henderson), "Pin the Tail on the Baddie" (Viet Nguyen / Carly Woodworth), "The Murder of Lucifer Morningstar" (Lisa Demaine / Lloyd Gilyard Jr.), "A Lot Dirtier Than That" (Claudia Yarmy / Ildy Modrovich), "My Best Fiend" (Nathan Hope / Julia Fontana), "Save the Devil, Save the World" (DB Woodside / Aiyana White), and "Goodbye, Lucifer" (Kevin Alejandro / Chris Rafferty)- with Episode 610 directed by Sherwin Shilati, and written and produced by Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson.