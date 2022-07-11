Lucifer/Sandman, WWDITS, DC's Stargirl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

It's amazing to me, what a fool will believe to get by/With a change of your mind, I can live, I can fly/The harder they come, the harder they fall/I never say maybe and I go for it all/Just like the sound of electric guitars/Worlds collide and hearts will be broken/Over and over it's the same every day-/How can I say what has never concerned me/The secret of my success is I'm living 25 hours a day… with BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Night Ranger for "The Secret Of My Success" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including The CW's DC's Stargirl star Brec Bassinger drops a "bootleg" Season 3 teaser, Neil Gaiman still having to explain why Gwendoline Christie is a better Lucifer for The Sandman than Tom Ellis, Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa wants Sex Education co-star Gillian Anderson to play a baddie, Netflix's Locke & Key dropped new Season 3 preview images, a look at 5 strong How Did This Get Made? podcast episode, FX's What We Do in the Shadows drops character profile key art, and lots more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, July 11, 2022:

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa All In on "Baddie" Gillian Anderson Reunion

Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Doesn't Want Us Waiting to See New S03 Teaser

Secret Invasion: Looks Like Martin Freeman Confirmed His Casting

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Teasers Intro Noa, Mouse & Tabby

Locke & Key S03: Netflix Releases Final Season Preview Images

What We Do in the Shadows Posts S04 Key Art- But Where's Baby Colin?

The Sandman: Gaiman STILL Has to Explain Why Tom Ellis Isn't Lucifer

Westworld Season 4 E03 Images, Promo Spotlight Bernard and Stubbs

How Did This Get Made? 5 Key Podcast Episodes Relistening-Worthy

Mayans MC S04: Sons of Anarchy Alum Kim Coates Talks Finale Return

Doctor Who: Here's Why The 70's Wasn't a Great Decade for Cybermen

She-Hulk, Better Call Saul, House of Usher & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Hellfire Club Shirts: The Only (Stranger) Things to be Seen in at LFCC

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.