Hellfire Club Shirts: The Only (Stranger) Things to be Seen in at LFCC

The London Film And Comic Con has a number of notable guests from Stranger Things, including David Harbour and Joseph Quinn. Which has had the side effect of making the Hellfire Club T-shirt as worn by members of the Hellfire Club, a Dungeons & Dragons high school gaming club, in the new series of Stranger Things, the hottest thing to be seen wearing at the show. I stopped counting at over a hundred but I managed to take photos of a few willing to let their geekdom fly. Some may be more official than others.

You know, how long before Marvel realises it is missing a trick and launches a new Hellfire Club comic book using the concept as based on a real-life gentlemen's club in London, introduced by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, and stolen lock, stock from The Avengers TV show, in one of the biggest Swipe Files or all time?

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London that focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It began in 2004, from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays