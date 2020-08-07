Lucifer Season 5 Has Some Meta Fun, Hell Needs a Detective & More

With two weeks to go before Lucifans are treated to the fifth season of Netflix's Lucifer (the first eight episodes, otherwise known as "Part A") and more news breaks during DC Fandome (WarnerMedia's one-day virtual con taking place one day after the series' returns, on August 22), we have some new intel on the upcoming season courtesy of TVLine's Matt Webb Mitovich. In the regular column "Matt's Inside Line," Mitovich revealed that season opener "Really Sad Devil Guy" will find Tom Ellis' Devil using his detective skills to help solve mysteries in both Hell and on Earth. Did we need to say that it would be a case Chloe (Lauren German) investigating? Mitovich also has us keeping an eye on third episode "¡Diablo!", which finds our folks dealing with "a murder on the set of a Warner Bros. TV show about a devilish hunk and his police detective paramour." Hmmm… sounds a lot like Bones… But is doesn't look like it's going to be all "giggles and ha-has," with fifth episode "Detective Amenadiel" expected to be a real kick to "the feels."

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for the gorgeous, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, where he gets his kicks helping the LAPD…and the savvy detective Chloe Decker in particular. In Part A of season 5, Lucifer's twin brother Michael secretly takes the devil's place on earth while he's back in Hell. Eventually, Lucifer must return and face the mess his brother made with his life. He'll also finally confront his feelings for Chloe, and answer a question fans have been asking since the very beginning: "will they or won't they"?

Last month, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich answered the million-dollar question that comes when a "final season" suddenly becomes the penultimate one: this time next year, will we be celebrating Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his seventh season return? Sorry, Lucifans. "It's the story we were always going to tell, but just written much larger and to me [now] so much more interesting that it breaks my heart to think we weren't [originally] going to do it this way. When they were like, 'Can you do one more?' we said, 'Yes, but this our last story,'" said Henderson.

Modrovich agrees that the sixth season will be the one that lets them tell the story they've been wanting to tell: "In addition to what we're opening up from that ending, we thought of one giant story that just needed to be told, so that's what really stuck the landing for us." But Henderson doesn't want fans looking too far into the future, not when there's still a fifth season on the way in a little more than a month: "It's our best season yet. It's funny and dark and twisted and sad and joyous."