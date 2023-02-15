Lucky Hank Trailer: Even Geese Don't Like Odenkirk's Prof. Devereaux Set to premiere on March 19th, here's a look at the official trailer for AMC's Bob Odenkirk & Mireille Enos-starring series, Lucky Hank.

When Bob Odenkirk's first post-Better Call Saul series for AMC/AMC+, Lucky Hank (previously titled Straight Man), premieres on March 19th, it will be hard for you to miss it. That's because AMC Networks will also debut the Odenkirk & Mireille Enos (The Killing)-starring series across BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV for a multi-network premiere event. The series is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College and told in the first person by William Henry Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. And now, we have an official trailer that makes the case for why even a goose would want to go toe-to-toe with him.

With the AMC/AMC+ series making its world premiere at South By Southwest (SXSW) in Austin on Saturday, March 11, here's a look at the official trailer for Lucky Hank:

And for an even better sense of what Odenkirk's Prof. Devereaux, Jr. is all about, check out these previously-released previews for Odenkirk's upcoming return to AMC:

"I am thrilled that AMC is embracing the unique scenario and characters in Paul and Aaron's adaptation of 'Straight Man' [show's original title]," Odenkirk shared in a statement at the time that the series order was first announced. "I have loved the mix of comedy and drama in 'Better Call Saul,' and this is another story with a unique dynamic and the kind of closely observed character writing and exploration that AMC has become the touchstone for. It's going to be fun to play and watch!" Aaron Zelman (Silicon Valley, The Killing) and Paul Lieberstein (The Office, The Newsroom), who adapted the project from the novel Straight Man by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, serve as co-showrunners. Zelman, Lieberstein, Odenkirk, Director Peter Farrelly (Green Book), Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire), Richard Russo, Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero (PEN15) are executive producers.