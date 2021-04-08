MacGyver Reboot Cancelled After 5 Seasons on CBS, Series Finale Set

It seems not even MacGyver can improvise his way out of cancellation as the CBS reboot based on the 1985 ABC series is coming to an end. According to Deadline Hollywood, the series finale is set on April 30th. Anchoring CBS's Friday night lineup, the reboot starred Lucas Till as the title character who used his ingenuity to get himself and his team out of trouble during espionage missions for the Phoenix Foundation.

"All of us at CBS are extremely grateful for the incredible work and dedication from Lucas and the rest of the cast, as well as Monica, the writers, and the entire crew," said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. "The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own. We're gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves."

MacGyver currently stars Till, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran, and Henry Ian Cusick. Original co-lead George Eads left in Season 3, and his character was subsequently killed off. He is not expected to be returning for the series finale, which has already been filmed. Current showrunner Monica Macer, David Straiton, James Wan, Henry Winkler, Lee David Zlotoff, and Michael Clear executive produce for CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television. "Since coming on board to MacGyver last year, I have been amazed by the devotion and enthusiasm of this remarkable cast and crew, as well as the loyal fans," Macer said. "My gratitude goes out to Lucas, Tristin, Justin, Meredith, Levy and Ian, who put everything they have into our show, specifically for the fans. We can't wait for them to see our spectacular final episodes and the adventures that still await for Mac and the team at the Phoenix."

Macer joined MacGyver as an executive producer and showrunner replacing developer, executive producer, and showrunner Peter Lenkov after an investigation revealed his toxic influence on the set. The original 1985 series, also executive produced by Winkler, starred Richard Dean Anderson in the title role with Dana Elcar co-starring and ran for seven seasons. Anderson's Angus MagGyver was much more a loner compared to the more contemporary ensemble of the CBS series. The actor, who ended up starring in Stargate SG-1 for Showtime and later SyFy since the ABC series, was initially approached in 2016 for the MacGyver reboot but declined to appear.