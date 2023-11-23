Posted in: TV | Tagged: Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, bctv daily dispatch, community, crisis on infinite earths, doctor who, gen v, justice league, macy's thanksgiving day parade, the witcher

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

We kick things off with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023, Netflix's The Witcher, BBC's Doctor Who, Prime Video's Gen V, NBC's Law & Order, and AEW.

And roll along with Warner Bros. Entertainment's Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Disney+'s Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and Peacock's Community: The Movie.

And don't forget Star Trek: The Original Series, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, BBC's Ghosts, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 23, 2023:

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Floats: TMNT, LEGO, Santa & More

The Witcher Author: Netflix Ignored Ideas; Appreciates Rent Money

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 Balloons: One Piece, Grogu & More

Doctor Who: "The Star Beast" Now Has Official Site on Disney+

Gen V: "The Boys" Spinoff Gives Us What We Want: The Marie/Jordan Cut

Law & Order: "Veep" Star Reid Scott Joins Season 23 Cast

AEW Continental Classic Kicks Off on AEW Dynamite Tonight

Succulent White Claw Turkey Recipe: The Ultimate Thanksgiving Feast

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released

AEW Fight Forever Launches Season 2 With The Acclaimed

Agatha: Darkhold Diaries Set for Halloween 2024 Season: Patti LuPone

Community: Harmon "Really Excited" About Script: "Going to Be Great"

Star Trek: Rod Roddenberry's Quest to Secure Last TOS Enterprise Model

Picard: Briones on Her Star Trek Legacy, Data-Soji Moment That Wasn't

Doctor Who, David Tennant & Their Ties to The Quatermass Experiment

Ghosts: Not-CBS-Version Offers Tie-in Book in TikTok Giveaway

Doctor Who, Stranger Things 5, Frasier & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

