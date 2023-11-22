Posted in: DVD/Blu-ray, Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: crisis, crisis on infinite earths, dcu, justice league, preview, warner bros entertainment

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released

With the three-part saga set for 2024, here's Warner Bros. Entertainment's trilogy trailer for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths.

During San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023, we learned that 2024 will bring animated film adaptations for Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths (based on the twelve-issue maxi-series by Marv Wolfman & George Pérez) and Watchmen (based on Alan Moore & Dave Gibbons' classic work). Now, with the calendar inching closer to the new year, we're getting our first extended look at what "Crisis" has to offer – and that's not all. The story will be told in three parts over the course of the year. Based on what you're about to see, it feels like they're getting it right, so three animated films feel about right to tell a tale this epic.

With Parts 1, 2, and 3 set for 2024, here's a look at the official trilogy trailer for Warner Bros. Entertainment's Justice League: Crisis On Infinite Earths:

Watchmen, Justice League/"Crisis" Films Not New DCU: James Gunn

In the first of three responses that you're about to see from back in August, Gunn clarified that neither animated film is a part of the new DCU that he & DC Studios' co-head Peter Safran are crafting and that it was a mistake that's been "corrected." That said, Gunn also reaffirmed that animated films will be a part of the new DCU's future – here's a look:

And here's a look back at the confirmation tweets from DC that went out shortly after the news was announced at SDCC 2023:

When it comes to an animated film adaptation of Moore & Gibbons' Watchmen, the news isn't that surprising considering that the waters for an adaptation were tested in 2017 via an "A-List Community" program that asks subscriber members their thoughts & feelings on potential projects. At the time, the animated film adaptation was listed as "an upcoming made-for-video movie," implying that work may have already been underway on the project. The description continued by describing the potential film as "a faithful adaptation of the 'Watchmen' graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material." But since that initial news break, word on the project has been quiet over the past six years – but that ended today at SDCC 2023.

