WWE Star Sonya Deville Safe After Man Arrested in Attempted Kidnapping

Pro wrestling is a dangerous sport, but sometimes the true danger is outside the ring. For WWE star Sonya Deville, currently involved in one of the most high-profile feuds of her career leading to a match at SummerSlam against Mandy Rose, that danger comes in the form of a 24-year-old man named Phillip A. Thomas II who, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, broke into her house last weekend with the intention of kidnapping her.

The report says that Thomas waited in the patio in Deville's home, where he had cut a hole in the screen, for Deville to go to sleep before breaking into the home and setting off an alarm. Though Deville and an unidentified guest escaped the house and fled in a car, Thomas remained in the home and was arrested. He was carrying a knife, mace, zip ties, and duct tape and reportedly told police he was planning to take Deville hostage. Thomas has been charged with attempted kidnapping.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a press release, "Our deputies are unveiling the suspect's disturbing obsession with this homeowner who he had never met, but stalked on social media for years. It's frightening to think of all the ways this incident could have played out had the home alarm not gone off and alerted the homeowner of an intruder."

Thomas appears to operate a Twitter account, which is still up, that consists mainly of retweets of Deville's tweets and positive messages about her career and WWE storylines. The last retweet on the account is from Saturday, August 15th. Thomas was arrested inside Deville's home early Sunday morning. Thankfully, Deville and her guest are safe, even if the former MMA fighter stood a more-than-decent chance of putting a non-kayfabe ass whooping on her would-be-kidnapper.

On Twitter, Deville wrote, "Thank you everyone for your love and concern. A very frightening experience but thankfully everyone is safe. A special thank you to Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for their response and assistance. 🖤"