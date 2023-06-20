Posted in: Disney, Disney+, Marvel, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: Marvel Studios, mcu, san diego comic con, sdcc

Marvel Studios Skipping Hall H; Has Comic-Con Floor Presence: Report

Reports are that Marvel Studios will be skipping Hall H at this year's San Diego Comic-Con but will have a presence on the convention floor.

Attendees heading out to San Diego Comic-Con 2023 over the weekend of July 21st will still be able to check out Marvel Studios on the convention floor, but The Wrap is reporting exclusively that it won't be putting on a show for Hall H for this go-around. In addition, the rumblings are that Universal and HBO are considering a pass on having a big presence at the annual pop culture event. The biggest factor in play – to no one's surprise – is the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike, as well as the possibility of a SAG-AFTRA strike if a deal with the AMPTP can't be reached by June 30th (with negotiations ongoing). Simply put, if SAG-AFTRA go on strike than the chances of Hall H living up to its reputation of big names making big news diminishes considerably.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion: A Preview

For a look at what's still to come, here's that sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Secret Invasion – followed by the previously-released behind-the-scenes featurette and the official trailer & series overview (with the series hitting Disney+ screens on June 21st):

In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, and Katie Finneran, with Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle. Ali Selim directs the series and executive-produces, along with fellow executive producers Jackson, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker. Bradstreet is also the head writer, and Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein serve as co-executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!