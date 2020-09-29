Marvel's 616 Trailer: Disney+ Docuseries Spotlights Marvel Universe

Disney+'s upcoming original anthology docuseries Marvel's 616 is set to start swinging through our neighborhoods beginning November 20th, and with that news comes an official trailer that gives viewers a better understanding of the scope of topics that will be highlighted. Following that, you can check out two sneak previews that give us a better sense of the series' focus. In "Higher, Further, Faster," director Gillian Jacobs (Community) shines a spotlight on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found a way to tell stories of representation and inclusion. Following that, director Paul Scheer's (Star Trek: Lower Decks) "Lost and Found" follows the actor and comedian's journey to discover the "forgotten" characters of Marvel Comics.

Here's the official trailer for Disney+'s Marvel's 616, set to premiere on the streaming on November 20th:

Marvel's 616 explores how Marvel's rich legacy of stories, characters, and creators exist within the world outside our windows. Each episode/documentary, helmed by a different filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Films in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel's world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the "forgotten" characters of Marvel, the role cosplay and cosplaying plays in fans lives, and much more. For those of you who are wondering what the "616" is all about, check out Bleeding Cool's own Rich Johnston conversation with Dave Thorpe, the phrase's originator, here.

Higher, further, faster! Take off with this sneak peek at Marvel's 616, which shines a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and explores how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion. Helmed by actor and director Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love), the episode takes audiences through Marvel's storied history by introducing them to women from the House of Ideas' past and present who have helped build the Marvel Universe one story and character at a time.

Actor and comedian Paul Scheer (Black Monday, The League) is on the hunt to discover the "forgotten" characters of Marvel Comics. Speaking to an array of experts and fans, this episode takes an untraditional and humorous approach to introduce audiences to a collection of obscure, wild, and sometimes bizarre cast of characters. Along his journey, Paul will discover what makes a great Marvel character and uncover an unlikely force to be reckoned with.

Marvel's 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club, and executive produced by Joe Quesada (Marvel's Storyboards), Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club.