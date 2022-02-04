Masked Singer/Rudy Giuliani Mess: Only Jeong Protested? Daily Show Fun

So we're pretty sure you know just how weird this week has been, but just in case you're behind and need to catch up, here's a fine example of just how weird it's been. So we learned from reporting on Wednesday night from sources that The Masked Singer judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke left the stage in protest during last week's taping when Donald Trump spokesperson, 2020 election-denier & "motivational speaker" at the January 6th insurrection rally Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant (though fellow judges Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger remained onstage with Giuliani). So now it's Friday, and it looks like NDAs will be bringing out the anonymous sources for the next few weeks. And that starts with a source speaking to PEOPLE to offer more (though unsubstantiated) details on the taping.

First up, it appears it was only Jeong who walked off in protest, with Thicke offering support. "Ken was super upset and indeed stormed out," the source told the website. "Robin actually followed him because he and Ken are very close friends and he wanted to check on him. Robin didn't storm out because of Giuliani." Another source claimed that Jeong's protest had to do with the severely differentiating political views the two have as well as Giuliani's part in spreading COVID-19 misinformation. "Ken felt disrespected and was livid to see Rudy was under the mask which is why he walked off. There's no way he could hide his feelings," claimed the second source. "Ken has been incredibly vocal about how the previous administration handled many things but especially COVID-19 and has found a lot of what they've said not only wrong but dangerous. To get someone who helped to spread misinformation and call into question the accuracy of our election and democracy to appear on his show was going to set him off." Reps for all parties involved either would not comment or did not respond to requests for comment. Meanwhile, it would seem that Trevor Noah & The Daily Show have gotten their hands on the actual "raw footage" from the taping (not really) and let me just say that there was no way they couldn't see trouble coming: