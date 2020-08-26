Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Talks Trailer Release

Well, that didn't take too long. Earlier today, Kevin Smith posted that he had seen animatics for eight episodes of his Netflix animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation and screened the first fully-animated, pre-corrections/enhancements run by Powerhouse Animation. That got us speculating on when we would be seeing any of the character designs or a teaser/trailer- and it appears we weren't the only ones who had their dumpster fires of speculation roasting. Smith was asked when previews of the series would be available and from his response, it sounds like we may have to be content with that really cool series key art poster for a little while longer.

From the tweet below, Smith wants us to know that he'd love to show us stuff but he also likes having a job. Also, Netflix isn't looking for anything getting out to the public until we get closer to the show's release date. As for a trailer, Smith says that a February-to-May 2021 window would be the "earliest" one would get released. Here's a look at Smith's response:

I'd post scripts and the @powerhouseanim animatics if it wouldn't get me fired. @netflix nixed any reveals until we're closer to the release date, which they haven't chosen yet (since we just got the first pass of Ep 1). My guess? Earliest we see a trailer is in 6 to 9 months. https://t.co/i7kvn8bjcG — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 26, 2020

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 yeas to see!

The voice cast for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a virtual "who's who" of the pop culture landscape: Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

In addition, the cast also includes Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scareglow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.