Matches Set for WWE Raw, Smackdown, Money in the Bank Next Week

WWE returns to the road next week, and there are matches booked for WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and the Money in the Bank PPV that takes a week from Sunday on July 18th. Monday's episode of WWE Raw was taped in the Thunderdome last week, but Smackdown and Money in the Bank will both take place in front of live crowds.

For Monday's episode of WWE Raw, the taped nature of the show, which prevents Vince McMahon from tearing up the script at the last minute. As a result, there are six matches booked for the show already, possibly a new record for WWE when it comes to planning in advance. First off, Ivar will face AJ Styles while Erik takes on Omos in two separate singles matches ahead of their tag team championship match set for the following week's Raw. Naomi, Asuka, Nikki Cross, and Alexa Bliss will compete in a four-way match. John Morrison and Ricochet will compete for a third time, which you might think would be a perfect cap to their feud, until you realize this is WWE and they will probably have 37 more matches in the coming months. Bobby Lashley will face Xavier Woods. And Sheamus will defend the United States Championship against Umberto Carrillo.

Then, on Smackdown, Bianca Belair will defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Carmella, taking the place of Bayley, who will be out for the rest of the year with an injury. There will also be a fatal four-way match featuring Money in the Bank participants Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens. Oh, and Toni Storm might show up, if not next week, then soon.

Finally, a week from Sunday will be the Money in the Bank PPV, with the women's Money in the Bank ladder match consisting so far of Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, and Naomi, and the men's ladder match featuring Big E, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, John Morrison, and Ricochet. Rhea Ripley will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair. Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Kofi Kingston. And Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Edge. Money in the Bank can be watched on PPV and streamed Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network elsewhere.