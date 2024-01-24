Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown, paramount, preview, season 3

Mayor of Kingstown S03: Beach Upped to Series Regular; Casting News

Paramount+'s Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown dropped Season 3 casting news - including Michael Beach now a series regular.

It's been two weeks since we last checked in to see how things were going with filming on the third season of Taylor Sheridan & Hugh Dillon's Mayor of Kingstown. That's when series star Jeremy Renner checked in from the set during his first day of filming – also his first day back on the set since his near-fatal snowmobile accident nearly a year ago. Now, we're getting some intel on the new & familiar faces who will be joining Renner this season. First up, Richard Brake (Barbarian), Denny Love (Looking for Alaska), and Paula Malcomson (Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Brake's Merle Callahan is one of the Aryan shot callers in Anchor Bay who is currently serving a life sentence, while Love's Kevin Jackson is a rookie prison guard, and Malcomson's Anna Fletcher is a woman from Kingstown with a request for Mike. In addition, Michael Beach's Police Captain Kareem Moore has been upped to a series regular – with Nichole Galicia & Necar Zadegan also returning in recurring guest star roles as Rebecca & Evelyn Foley.

Renner confirmed to Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper during CNN's New Year's Eve special that he's ready to return during the duo's CNN New Year's Eve countdown broadcast. "I think I'm ready. I think I'm strong enough. We'll see…. I literally go back in a week. But I'll be doing my best, trying my hardest." Renner also discussed his journey towards recovery and how important it was to have his family, friends, and fans – along with a team of medical professionals – help him make such a quick recovery.

"I'm just so blessed that I have so many things to live for, brother. I have a giant family; I have a 10-year-old daughter, [and] I would've disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would've passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for," Renner shared with Cohen & Cooper via their satellite interview. "There was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind. My recovery became relief for me because I knew I could give relief to my family, my daughter, and all those that I really affected. And my poor nephew, who was there with me on that day, I gave him images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him."

Renner continued, "With that, I'd never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish. I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road of recovery was my mental sort of attitude, and that attitude was always to get better. There's no option other than that. And I still work at every part, every day, and thank God that I have a lot to fight for." Here's a look at the Renner interview from New Year's Eve night:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!