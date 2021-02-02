Mick Foley Disheartened by Success of Marjorie Taylor Greene

Wrestling legend Mick Foley looks to be feeling a little bit disillusioned thanks to Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Qanon-supporting congresswoman is a supporter of various ugly conspiracy theories and has called for the execution of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Greene also believes school shootings are hoaxes and has been captured on video harassing survivors of said school shootings. But for Mick Foley, the issue is the Americans who elected her despite all of this.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene is awful," wrote Foley, showing the results of the election in which Greene beat her Democratic opponent by 49 points. "But what does her landslide victory say about the people who elected her? What does it say about us as a country? Even with the recent revelations of her hateful views, does anyone doubt she will win in another landslide in 2022?"

Mick Foley joins fellow wrestling legend Dave Bautista in his opposition of Marjorie Taylor Greene. Bautista recently asked "who elected this low class skanky ho" to Congress, a question Foley's tweet answers. Bautista also asked people Monday to sign a petition demanding House Republican leadership remove Greene from the education and labor committees. Bautista also struck back at Greene after Greene announced she would introduce articles of impeachment against Bautista's political ally, Presidente Joe Biden. Greene should not be confused with another conspiracy-pedding Republican congresswoman, Lauren Boebert, who Bautista has referred to as a "no class white trash traitor."

At press time. Foley appeared to be in a better mood after watching and live-tweeting the WWE Royal Rumble last night.