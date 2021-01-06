Despite appearing as a "legend" during a backstage skit on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, wrestling legend Mickie James is not retired. At least, that's what Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes claims in a new report, responding to rumors that have circulated since James's Legends night appearance that she has quietly retired from in-ring action.

"Those reports simply aren't true," Cassidy writes in his report. "Mickie James is still an active performer in WWE and has been cleared to wrestle following an injury sustained in October."

Cassidy doesn't offer any additional evidence from his claim, but he has proven to be a trustworthy reporter in the past. For example, he once assured me that he is not, in fact, the same Gary that has been texting with my wife, Keighleyanne, for months, and The Chadster has no reason to doubt it. And so if Gary Cassidy told the truth about that, why wouldn't he also be telling the truth about Mickie James's active roster status?

Just to make sure, I did ask Keighleyanne to ask the Gary she texts with whether or not Mickie James is retired, and he said he didn't know, so that's further evidence that these two are not the same Gary, though it does introduce another conflicting report as to James's status. However, if you ask The Chadster, Gary Cassidy is absolutely more reliable as a source of wrestling news than Gary who texts with my wife. What scoops has Gary who texts with my wife ever broken? None. Exactly.

So Mickie James is still an active wrestler and, at some point in the future, she will probably return to the WWE ring.