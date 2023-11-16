Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

MJF Beatdown Closes Final AEW Dynamite Before Full Gear

Witness The Chadster's take on AEW's duplicitous attempt to sell Full Gear with an emotional plea from MJF on AEW Dynamite. Don't buy it – stick with WWE! 😠🚫🤼‍♂️

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off 😡 after what went down on last night's AEW Dynamite. What the heck, Tony Khan!? Trying so hard to play with the audience's emotions and tricking them into caring for ⭐ MJF ⭐, who now gets portrayed as some kind of sympathetic character standing against the whole world. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤

First off, The Chadster wants to say, that emotional ending was a blatant manipulation tactic! MJF pouring out his fears to the crowd 🎤, confessing he's afraid of losing the World Title and pleading for acceptance. Please! The Chadster doesn't buy it for a second, and neither should you, the loyal WWE fans. WWE has a far superior brand of storytelling, relying on true drama without resorting to such cheap crowd-pleasing hacks. 🚫

So, get this: MJF actually said, "It's become very apparent to me that no matter how hard I try to outrun my past, it's going to catch up with me." 🎭 Woah, feel the melodrama. Then comes 👊 "Switchblade" Jay White 👊 saying, "Max, you're going to make me sick so just stop." And he's right! The Chadster is feeling that sickness 🤢 deep in his guts, probably exactly how Vince McMahon felt when Switchblade showed up in AEW, literally stabbing WWE in the back 🗡️.

Imagine that, Bullet Club Gold jumps MJF, the so-called "World Champion", in the ring and Tony Khan probably smirking backstage thinking, "Yes, they'll buy Full Gear now for sure, mwahaha!" 🤑 It's just so obvious that all of this drama, this so-called suspense, is just a cheap attempt by AEW to hoodwink viewers into buying the Full Gear PPV this weekend. WWE would never stoop to such levels. They rely on the sheer quality of the WWE brand and the loyalty of true fans, who purchase content because it's simply the best. 😌

And The Chadster has to acknowledge how Samoa Joe, yet another traitor to WWE, was watching through a monitor backstage. Joey, The Chadster thought more highly of you! That's a dang shame! 📺

The Chadster feels the need to remind everyone: Don't fall for Tony Khan's traps, no matter how much you love MJF! Don't buy Full Gear! Stick with the tried and true WWE, where the hype doesn't need to be manufactured with such desperate tactics. 🙅‍♂️

In conclusion, don't believe the hype. Stand firm with WWE and their pristine storytelling. Ignore AEW's Full Gear and their contrived drama. It's a fight worth fighting, friends. Just like The Chadster fights every time he throws a White Claw at the TV in bafflement! Remember, Tony Khan definitely owes The Chadster a new White Claw… and probably a new TV soon, too. 📺❌🍺

