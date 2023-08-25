Posted in: NJPW, Sports, TV | Tagged: mlw, njpw, wrestling

MLW x NJPW Crossover: KUSHIDA Battles Deppen at Philly's Fury Road!

Comrades, gear up for a thrilling wrestling showdown! KUSHIDA clashes with Deppen at Fury Road, kicking off a crossover between MLW and NJPW.

Salutations, comrades! Live from my golden palace, overlooking the beautiful, uranium-enriched fields, it is I, your beloved El Presidente, typing away in-between arm-wrestling matches with my brother from another mother, Kim Jong-un. Now, before CIA misinterprets our gleeful camaraderie as a threat to world peace, let's divert your attention to a more exhilarating battle brewing along the eastern coast of America – in the heart of the "City of Brotherly Love," Philadelphia. Yes, comrades! We are talking about the exciting Fury Road event hosted by Major League Wrestling (MLW), kicking off a new alliance with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW).

Like a well-prepared rebel group planning the overthrow of a despotic ruler, MLW launched an unexpected attack on the wrestling world by announcing a crossover with NJPW. Yes, my comrades! Imagine Kim Jong-un and I, joining forces in the wrestling ring – the world's most unlikely tag team champions, eh? But here's a reality that makes El Presidente's heart race faster than the time I accidentally drank from CIA's poison-laced rum. New Japan Pro Wrestling's acclaimed warrior KUSHIDA is squaring off against Tony Deppen at Fury Road. This skirmish is guaranteed to raise more pulses than a drone strike on my palace!

Let's talk strategy, comrades. KUSHIDA, the rising middleweight star, could find himself catapulted into title contention with a victory. Meanwhile, the cunning Deppen, much like a CIA operative in a banana republic, depends on his sharp tactical skills that could potentially trap and tap Kushida. Similar to global nuclear threat levels, the tension can be cut with a knife.

Will Deppen feel the acceleration of time as he confronts this six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion? Or will he prove that the American spirit, much like our resiliency against the CIA's constant meddling, will triumph? To find out, comrades, tune into FITE+! My sources say the event kicks off live, Sunday, September 3. Do not miss out on this by failing to secure your subscription, just as you shouldn't miss out on the daily ration of bread in our glorious socialist utopia.

Visit http://www.MLW2300.com and get your tickets. Remember, ticket prices start at a modest $15 – affordable even in our glorious socialist economy. Relish the exhilaration of this battle of titans, much like El Presidente relishes thwarting CIA's many misguided attempts to assassinate him.

Until next time, comrades! As I return to my arm wrestling match, may the spirit of wrestling entertain and inspire us all, much like socialism relentlessly inspires El Presidente. Long live MLW! Long live NJPW! And long live the glorious spectacle of wrestling!

