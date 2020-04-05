Modern Family Season 11 Episode 16 I'm Going to Miss This Review

ABC's Modern Family countdown continues and the heartbreak we've been feeling is imminent, and this episode was a good segue to start leading into what will be a final double feature next week to go out with a bang. It starts giving us a look into what the future holds in store without having to jump ahead yet. This episode offered a look back and a sense of closure to a chapter in their lives without having to give us flashbacks.

"Im Going to Miss This" featured a few storylines as usual. The Dunphy kids (it feels weird saying this considering they are no longer kids) took advantage that Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) were out for a few days and decided to throw a party for old times' sake—turns out they are still party animals and can hold it and still cover the damages even when the parents show up ahead of time.

Of all three storylines, I enjoyed seeing the Dunphys look around their Easter party for a snake's egg but I feel it was the weakest of all three stories we followed. We have seen Claire and Phil's struggle on aging before and while it is a humanly ongoing battle, but I am not sure why this one fell shorter.

Though I am glad they never make them look hopeless, they were put into two groups they had absolutely no way of relating to. However, while I complain, it is always nice to see characters I like dealing with real human issues even if it is something small like the feeling of acceptance.

Jay (Ed O'Neill) and Manny (Rico Rodriguez) was the most surprising storyline. It was incredibly sweet—I honestly thought it would be rather cheesy. Jay realizes how competitive Manny truly is and they decide to do a wine-tasting competition. There was nothing truly grand about it and half of it was them bickering back and forth.

However, the ending was what got to me: Jay proposes Manny to go hang out for wine-tasting when Manny gets back from his trip as they have finally found they have something in common. This cements more this horrid feeling I have that Jay may not get to see the ending of Modern Family. I really hope I am wrong, but this feeling just keeps growing.

My favorite storyline this episode consisted of the Tucker-Pritchett's saying goodbye to their home to move into a new and bigger space. After Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) keeps freaking out at the new home, Gloria (Sofia Vergara) takes him back to the old house for him to get some closure. It was emotional for me, I think this part showed great growth on Mitchell's part and just how hard it is sometimes to move because of being scare of the future.

However, his goodbye gets cut short when Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) interrupt his interpretative dance to announce their new baby is coming right now. We see their regular freak out starting to happen. Though, Lily was there to ease their fears. Their family dynamic has grown so much since last season and they had me in tears when they finally saw their new baby boy. It was a very beautiful scene.

I am starting to prepare emotionally for the Modern Family finale this coming week. I am sure it will set fire to our hearts to say goodbye to our extended television family, but I am definitively looking forward to the life paths they will be taking on – and "I'm Going to Miss This" helped start them on their way.