Monk: Tony Shalhoub Returns for "Last Case" This December on Peacock

Actor/EP Tony Shalhoub returns on December 8th for Peacock, Andy Breckman, and Randy Zisk's Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie.

On December 8th, Tony Shalhoub's Adrian Monk heads to Peacock to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly (Caitlin McGee), a journalist preparing for her wedding. Now, we're getting a chance to check out some first-look images from writer/series creator Andy Breckman and director Randy Zisk's Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie. "It's been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of 'Monk.' The world has changed mightily in those intervening years, and 'Monk' 2023 reflects the changing world," shared Breckman in a statement when the images and confirmed premiere date were announced. "We're so delighted to have made a movie version of 'Monk,' and we are thrilled that every one of our stars was so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. 'Mr. Monk's Last Case' is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising." Now, here's a look at some clues to what's to come – with Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo also joining the cast:

Proving you can't keep a good germophobe down, Shalhoub returned to his series roots back in 2020 for Seth MacFarlane's (Family Guy, The Orville) At-Home Variety Show for Peacock. In the mini-episode "Mr. Monk Shelters In Place," Shalhoub's Adrian Monk wasn't exactly finding the current quarantine time a particularly fun one. All of those health recommendations we were told over those months? Here's how Monk's mind processed the words: washing his hands for 25 minutes, getting those pesky spots out of his produce, irradiating his mail, making sure his gloves have gloves, keeping safe space between himself and his laptop. You know: Monk being Monk. Fans even got to see some familiar faces: Howard's Natalie Teeger, Levine's Capt. Stottlemeyer, and Gray-Stanford's Randy Disher.

With the 90-minute movie set to hit streaming screens on December 8th, Peacock's Mr. Monk's Last Case is executive produced by Breckman, Shalhoub, Zisk, and David Hoberman. The project stems from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

