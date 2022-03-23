Moon Knight Teaser: Marc's Looking A Bit Different; New BTS Images

We are now officially down to only a week until Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring Moon Knight gets unleashed upon streaming screens. And with it being a new day, we also have some new looks at what viewers can expect. First up, we have three recently-released looks behind the scenes. And following those, we have a new teaser that was released this afternoon that focuses more on the action while also emphasizing the confusion that Isaac's Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight/Mr. Knight personal is creating around him.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, "Protect":

Now here's a look back at the most recent preview for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Moon Knight. In the following clip, May Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly needs Steven Grant (Isaac) to "Summon the Suit" to stop Hawke's Arthur Harrow from doing some very diabolical stuff. Just one small problem. Steven has no idea who Layla is even though Layla knows who Steven is… or to be more precise, who "Marc Spector" is…

And for a look at the best-worst day of Steven Grant's life, check out the following teaser "Choice" (followed by some additional Moon Knight goodies):

Here's a look back at a previously-released sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

With the series set to hit streaming screens on March 30th, here's a look behind the scenes with Isaac, Hawke, Calamawy & more at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

Here's a further look at the upcoming series, including the Super Bowl TV spot, series overview & official trailer:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.