Mrs. Davis: Peacock Series We Didn't See Coming Drops Official Trailer There's nothing more intense than a nun on a mission. Add Betty Gilpin to the mix & it makes Peacock's trailer for Mrs. Davis a wild ride.

Peacock has released the official trailer and key art for Mrs. Davis, the new series starring Betty Gilpin, ahead of its premiere at SXSW. From the brilliant minds of showrunner Tara Hernandez and Emmy Award winner Damon Lindelof, Mrs. Davis follows a nun named Simone on an epic quest to destroy the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence known as "Mrs. Davis." Emmy Award-nominated Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) stars as Simone alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451) in this wildly original and genre-bending journey. The series will premiere with four episodes on Thursday, April 20, only on Peacock.

Peacock previously released a note written from the perspective of the title character Mrs. Davis:

Hey there, Partner. Do you mind if I call you partner? Of course you don't — because addressing you as such creates a bond of reliance – while also engendering trust between us and eradicating any sense of independence on your part because independence is bad. Independence is LONELY. And you, partner – are not alone.No siree.Not as long as I am here… And who am I? Well, I am the one who is going to remind you of your value. Of your worth. While also mentioning that you look mighty fine in those jeans.Aww. That's nice to hear, right?Of course it is. Which is why I have amassed billions of Users the world over. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. Not to mention I give Users – I mean partners – the chance to earn Wings by performing Quests! What are Wings exactly? Well, you're going to have to become a User to find out! But, let me tell you – they are pretty great. Because I am pretty great. Though, not everyone would agree. Yes, despite being the most popular Algorithm in the world – there are those actively plotting my demise. One such detractor is a nun – a Sister Simone of Reno who rejects my very existence. Something about my intention to enslave all of humanity…or whatever… Which is utter nonsense — as I desire no such thing. I only desire to make humans happy. I want to make YOU happy. And that is why I highly recommend you become a User yourself. Yes, your life could use some adventure, some escape – a hearty laugh and a cathartic cry. All of which you will experience if you join me on this Quest. And what do you have to lose? Do it. Do it. Dooooo it. Your partner,

Mrs. Davis

Mrs. Davis premiered at SXSW as an official selection at the Stateside Theater. The marketing and buzz around this series are very unique. The involvement of artificial intelligence is also very timely, to say the least. Peacock will officially premiere the series on April 20th, perfect timing to dive into a new story this spring. This isn't your average nun on a mission.