Murderville: Arnett & Friends Improv Their Way to Catching a Killer

The forces of improv and mystery have joined forces in the upcoming new Netflix series, Murderville, bringing us the chaos of comedy we all tend to crave. Leading the series will be Will Arnett, playing a detective by the name of Terry Seattle, which honestly sounds like a perfect character choice for a series like this.

Celebrity guests will be joining Seattle in a unique case, one episode at a time, to help the detective solve the crime and find the suspect. Guest names for Murderville include Annie Murphy, Conan O'Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone.

Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett), Homicide Division. For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner. But here's the catch: each episode's guest star isn't being given the script. They have no idea what's about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer. Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville. The six-episode procedural crime comedy premieres globally on Netflix on February 3. Based on the BAFTA award-winning BBC3 series Murder in Successville by Tiger Aspect Productions and Shiny Button Productions.

With the comedic skills of individuals like O'Brien & Jeong, Murderville is sure to be a great series full of fun stories and moments. Adding in a name like Lynch reminds me of the time he and Conan played Mortal Kombat together on the late-night Conan on TBS back in 2015 (don't worry I'll include the video). Anyways, let us know in the comments below if you'll be watching, and tell us the guest you're most excited to see on Murderville!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Marshawn Lynch and Rob Gronkowski Play "Mortal Kombat X" With Conan O'Brien | CONAN on TBS (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MNpkSyryQz4)