My Hero Academia Season 05 E14 Review: The Big Three's Studies Begin

Shoto, Bakugo, and Deku head over to their first day of hero studies in this week's episode of My Hero Academia, "Off to Endeavor's Agency!". We also get some insight into what Hawks has been up to recently, and spoiler alert: not good, my friends. This episode definitely kept me on my toes and sets a very grim tone for things to come.

Hawks is knee-deep in trying to gain favors with the League of Villains, which seems to be putting a lot of strain on him. It also seems Dabi does not quite trust Hawks yet and seems to be testing him. He mentions something about having Hawks pretty much proof his loyalty toward the League of Villains and also to the "anti-establishment cause". Dabi then advises Hawks to target someone other than the number one hero this time. Unfortunately what we see next connects to a little scene from last week's episode– it seems the target was Best Jeanist this time and since this happened before, I can imagine it is what led to Best Jeanist disappearance. Talk about shit getting dark, man.

However, our trio of baby heroes: Deku, Shoto, and Bakugo are heading off to meet with Endeavor for their first day of hero studies in his agency. While Endeavor is not quite welcoming, to say the least, Deku realizes there is something different about him since the first time he met him. They have to take immediate action as another villain is terrorizing civilians nearby. Endeavor quickly takes care of him, and before they managed to intervene and help, Hawks jumped in. While he introduced himself to the students, he was still acting super weird. Fortunately Endeavor caught on to the message Hawks tried relying on and the news is far worse than he imagined in the first place: the real enemy is the liberation army and they seem to have over 100,000 members.

Things definitely seem to be getting very dark and taking a deadly downturn since the last chapter of My Hero Academia. I am not sure why, but this has a very dark foreboding feel to it, as if an enemy like we have not seen before. Also, and I am sure I am not alone in this, but can we talk about how baby Hawks holding Endeavor plushie makes my heart grow three times its size, just like the Grinch? I cannot take the cuteness. Just needed to get that in.

