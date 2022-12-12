My Hero Academia Season 6 Ep. 11 "Dabi's Dance": Revelations & Returns

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Dabi's Dance," just escalated things to a whole new level: who exactly is Dabi? Between an unnamed hero making their way to battle, Toga's ambush, and the battle with Shigaraki: if you thought things could not get any worse, you thought wrong. Things are about to take quite the turn not many would have expected. This has to be the episode that draws the line— things can never go back to how they were after this battle, especially after this moment with what is revealed to the heroes.

Well, Ochaco and Toga are still engaging in Toga's little game. After Ochaco makes it clear she ain't got time for this and plans to apprehend her, Ochaco confesses her feelings of love make it a need for her to drink their blood and become them. She also reveals she was able to turn into Ochaco and kill someone with her quirk. She also mentions she knows how Ochaco feels about Deku. Once again, it is the one villain I really have no capacity to relate to or feel for. There is nothing about her creepy ways that make me understand any of what she does any better. Does it have to do with her quirk? Well, she gets hurt by Ochaco's words promising she will have to face the consequences after messing with people's lives. I find it fascinating she has the audacity to get teary-eyed over it after all the crap she has done. She manages to escape after Tsuyu joins in to help Ochaco.

On the main battle site: Shoto has rescued Deku, Bakugo, and Endeavor. However, even after being advised to stand down from battle by AFO, Shigaraki decides to continue doing what he wants. Thankfully Nejire and Iida arrive to let everyone know that Gigantomachia is on its way. He manages to arrive and rescue Shigaraki from Shoto and Nejire's attacks, but someone else comes to join the party and makes it an even harder battle for the heroes: Dabi, who reveals his true name is Toya Todoroki, Endeavor's first son. Not only does he reveal this to the heroes in battle, but there is also a video being broadcasted all over Japan in which he tells his twisted version of his background story and manages to make heroes look quite bad.

While I think the background on Endeavor painting him as a power-crazed maniac who forced his wife to marry and conceive for him is pretty effective in helping the public turn on him, I find the part about Hawks a reach. Granted, he was involved in the disappearance of Best Jeanist, but his killing Twice should not have made any difference for the viewers considering what the League has done in the past. I really felt it was silly when that was the part people were reacting to during the broadcast. That said, it was pretty messed up seeing Endeavor paralyzed as Dabi prepares to end him with his own blue Prominence Burn. However, someone manages to stop the villains in their tracks, making their first appearance in quite some time: Best Jeanist is alive! I cannot wait to see the repercussions of this news in the next episode of My Hero Academia and what Dabi's confessions bring to the table. Talk about an ambush gone wrong!

