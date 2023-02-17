My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 19 "Full Power!!": Dark Deku Rules The latest episode of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Full Power!!" shows a new side to Deku, who's grown into a promising young hero.

The last episode aired of Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia, "Full Power!!" shows a new side to Deku, who now has grown into a young promising hero. Seeing this episode made me feel much like All Might, very proud for our Midoriya boi. It was a heartfelt episode that definitely turned on the waterworks. It also shows a very badass Deku teaming up with Pro-heroes to make the streets a safer place for civilians while still trying to keep Shigaraki from getting to those important to him.

The episode starts pretty much how society has declined in the days that followed after All For One and Shigaraki freed all prisoners. It is definitely pure, unaltered chaos brimming to the hilt with distrust. It feels, in a way, pretty much like society nowadays seeing our heroes fall after being given too much power they could not wield well. That said, it is pretty angering to see everyone take out all the anger on heroes. It seems they grew too comfortable leaving the dirty work for someone else to do… I mean, it's not like they are beating random civilians like police officers; they are actually taking down villains… but that is besides the point. I feel the lack of transparency on the heroes' end and the lack of support on civilians' end is the main issue at play.

Anyway, two of the students we met at a previous tournament, Yo and Tatami from Ketsubutsu Academy, are trying to convince civilians to go to their school as it is now a shelter. However, no one is buying it and tell them off because there is no way they can protect civilians if something goes down, according to them… moot point since they seem to be making way more damage trying to protect themselves, but it is all the heroes' fault to them. So off they go trying to find more civilians to waste their spiel on, I guess. At this point, it does not seem like civilians and heroes will ever see eye-to-eye at this point and will they ever again? It certainly feels like there is no way of going back to the happy-go-lucky times.

Things take a turn when Muscular makes an appearance. And even though he uses his full power, Yo is unable to stop him or even put a dent on it. But our favorite rogue hero in training comes in charging at the right time. We see Deku has mastered the screen gas quirk and manages to save Yo and bring him to safety to Tatami. The civilians, though, come through to help her and tend to the boy. It was a pretty badass entrance for Deku, and Yo recognizes him and how much he has changed. There definitely is something very different about Deku now, and it shows. I am loving this new Deku vibe and look… so dark and menacing.

That said, the fight does not last as long as Muscular wants it to, and Deku puts him in his place with a simple Detroit Smash and brings him to the authorities since Yo managed to damage the muscle fibers After dropping him off, he goes to reunite with All Might and then is alerted by his danger sense of a new incoming threat. We get to see what happened after Deku woke up: thankfully, his wounds were not as bad as everyone thought; however, he is advised not to go overboard as his power still takes a toll on his body. Deku and All Might explain to Inko the origin od One For All and how Deku came across it. It was truly a heart-touching scene where Deku shows how much he has grown as a hero and confesses to them he will not be going back to UA and then visited Gran Torino to pass along Nana's message. The old man exchanges some meaningful words with the boy and hands him his cape.

This episode definitely shows this growth; I mean, Deku how now teamed up with Endeavor, Best Jeanist, and Hawks to keep moving along and keeping the streets safe in the process. So far, he looks a bit haggard, and All Might is trying to support him, but it seems this might take a bit of a toll on them. That said, these moments have been so much harder to watch play out as anime— it was tough to read, but it has been way more shocking to watch It has definitely been a pick up from the previous seasons of My Hero Academia, and quite a different vibe than how things started off. I am so excited to see how things will go from here on out. My heart, though, is definitely not ready.

