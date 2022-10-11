Mythic Quest Season 3 Trailer: 2 Companies, 1 Rivalry: No Holding Back

With a month to go until the 10-episode third season of Rob McElhenney, Megan Ganz & Charlie Day's Mythic Quest hits Apple TV+ screens (with the fourth season already given a green light), the streaming service is sharing a look at some new preview images before unleashing the official trailer (all of which is waiting for you below). As for where things stand heading into the new season? Well, Ian (McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) are striking out on their own to begin work on a brand new game at GrimPop. Meanwhile, chaos ensues under David's (David Hornsby) leadership back at Mythic Quest… as for Brad (Danny Pudi)? Well, Brad's out of jail (and that's not even half of it, as you're about to see).

After the third season premieres on Friday, November 11 (with the first two episodes), single episodes will drop weekly through January 6, 2023. Now with that in mind, here's a look at the official trailer, followed by an official overview of the season as well as a look back at two previously-released previews for Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest:

In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana (Imani Hakim) is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss, where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo (Jessie Ennis) returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel (Ashly Burch) struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney & Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg & Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik & Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Ubisoft.