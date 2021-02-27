Nailed It: Double Trouble! Trailer: Delicious Baking Chaos This March

Netflix has given an early treat to fans of their series, Nailed It!, with a new trailer promoting their upcoming newest season entitled Nailed It: Double Trouble! set for a March 26 premiere date. Host, Nicole Byer, will be joined by her co-judge and chocolatier, Jacques Torres, and a third judge spot will be filled again by different guests each episode. The expectation of team competitions in this season is promising not only because two amazing drag queens walked through the double doors in a shot, but some celebrity sisters appeared as well.

One of those sisters, Joey King, isn't a stranger to working with Netflix in popular titles such as The Kissing Booth, and her sister Hunter had found success on CBS' Life in Pieces. Not only will the guest judge spot be going through celebrities but the teammate selections appear to be doing the same. The premise of this season was described by Netflix with the release of the trailer:

Nailed It: Double Trouble!: What could be more messy than one Nailed It! contestant? Teams! Twice the fun. Double the fails! From brothers to drag queens, this season's cast of duos prove the baking can actually be twice as bad. It's time to celebrate fails!

The streaming platform is very accurate, watching fails in baking is just as exciting as the successes. In Nailed It! there can be hope that two people baking in such a short time is better than the one, but the fear and confusion in Nicole's eyes when shown tasting the results may prove otherwise. Only comedian judges, pure yet blunt host Byer and sweetheart Torres can possibly handle what comes out of the ovens in this season. Let us know if you're excited for some more baking disasters below, with Nailed It: Double Trouble! hitting Netflix on March 26.