Nailed It!: Nicole Byer & Jacques Torres Discuss Double-Trouble Treats

The iconic duo of Netflix's Nailed It!, Nicole Byer & Jacques Torres, recently sat down to discuss the recent season of their show and the impact of double the contestants. The balance of fun and attempting to critique finished works is something head judge Jacques works at and is appreciated by host Nicole. The Emmy®-nominated, Nicole Byer, led the talk on some of their favorite guest judges from the season and how those unique personalities went into navigating how an episode would go. The season included some recognizable guest judges such as Andrea Savage and A$ap Ferg, and included some celebs as well like the sister duo of Joey and Hunter King.

The comedic aspects of Nailed It! are what matter, according to Byer. Being asked about how she's felt tasting some questionable recreations after watching them be put together is all a part of her having fun on the show. Nicole refers to her reactions during the tasting and interacting with contestants as "committing to the bit". On the other hand, Jacques discusses the dilemma of being a hands-on chocolatier who has to step back and not intervene to help contestants, letting them fail and try on their own. The biggest problem for contestants appears to be forgetting the time and it winding down.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nailed It! | A Double Trouble Treat | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EwY2P0yHoE0)

What sets their show apart from others, according to Jacques, is making the atmosphere fun and enjoyable. Nicole sees the show through the lens of the average viewer and Jacques seems to be able to see it through a professional's eyes, for audiences who may watch with experience behind them. What it sounds like is many parts come together to make the series what it is, and that relates greatly to the contestants and their attitudes going in. The video also has a fun bit where each of them discusses who they'd love to see on the show as a contestant and why. The hilarious and sweet Netflix series delights many audiences, but it appears that the stars of the show feel the same way!