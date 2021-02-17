It's not like we don't understand how curses go, but at this point? You have to give Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the "Drew Crew" some serious credit because they've spent the past four episodes doing everything they can to avoid their fate by doing right by the Aglaeca. But as we saw last week, the Aglaeca isn't looking to negotiate. This means heading into this week's episode of The CW's Nancy Drew "The Drowned Woman," it's time to shift to "Plan B": if you can't appease them? Kill them- except as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, it doesn't look like everyone's on the same page- and Bess's (Maddison Jaizani) unexpected move might've just doomed them all.

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 5 "The Drowned Woman": THE FIGHT CONTINUES – Tensions flare between Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) makes a mistake that could cause all of them their lives. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) has a beautiful bonding moment with her sisters. Scott Wolf, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, and Riley Smith also star. Larry Teng directed the episode, written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself by forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.