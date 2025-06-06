Posted in: Anime, Comics, Manga, Pop Culture, Tokyopop, TV | Tagged: naruto, TOKYPOP

Naruto the Gallery European Exhibition Tour's First Stop? TOKYOPOP!

TOKYOPOP is bringing Naruto The Gallery, an art exhibition of the classic manga & anime series, to Berlin, Germany, beginning in August 2025.

TOKYOPOP has announced it will be hosting the first European destination for the world tour of NARUTO THE GALLERY. The blockbuster exhibition, which features seven meticulously curated galleries that trace the epic journey of Naruto and Sasuke, will open in Berlin, Germany, on August 27th, 2025, and run until November 24th, 2025.

At the exhibition, NARUTO fans will journey through over 20 years of anime and shinobi history, experiencing powerful imagery and reliving the epic saga of Naruto and his comrades. Each gallery is rich with curated artwork and anime scenes that tell a powerful story. Visitors will walk through a space filled with emotionally resonant quotes and scenes from their favorite characters, culminating in an immersive theater where they will witness the Final Battle.

For more than 20 years since the anime first aired in Japan, audiences around the world have followed the adventures of Naruto and his comrades in the iconic world of shinobi. Naruto transcends being just an anime character; his ability to evoke change in people stems from compelling narratives that have captured the emotions of millions of fans worldwide.

"At TOKYOPOP, we couldn't be more excited to launch our new Live Events business segment with such an iconic character and world as NARUTO," said Stu Levy, TOKYOPOP Group Founder and Chairman. "NARUTO THE GALLERY is a visually stunning exhibition, and Berlin – home to so many groundbreaking artists over its history – is the perfect place for it in Europe."

"NARUTO THE GALLERY brings one of the world's most successful anime series to life in a unique exhibition – and finally to Germany. We're excited to be the exclusive ticketing partner for NARUTO THE GALLERY and to help make this special experience accessible to all European fans. A big thank-you to TOKYOPOP for placing their trust in myticket.de," added Lucas Goy, myticket.de Chief Operating Officer.

Designed and produced by the NARUTO THE GALLERY Executive Committee, this exhibition revisits unforgettable and nostalgic moments from the beloved anime series, highlighting the growth of the characters, their bonds with friends, and their thrilling battles. Featuring a wealth of animated films, iconic scenes, and specially curated narratives, NARUTO THE GALLERY offers a comprehensive retrospective of the NARUTO anime series.

NARUTO THE GALLERY will be hosted at Radsetzerei, located on the world-renowned cultural hub R.A.W. area in Berlin from 27.08.2025 through 24.11.2025, organized by TOKYOPOP in partnership with MyTicket.de, PLAION PICTURES, Carlsen, Figuya, and Manga Mafia. For complete schedule and ticket information, visit WWW.NARUTOTHEGALLERY.DE

