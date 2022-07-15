Natalya, TJ Wilson Blast Dirt Sheet for Backstage Heat Report

WWE Superstar Natalya and her husband, TJ Wilson, blasted clickbait wrestling news website Ringside News for what they claim to be a false report about Natalya's status backstage. Building off a recent video from a house show that appeared to show Natalya no-selling Liv Morgan's finisher, the website reported that a member of the writing team told them Natalya was difficult to work with, complaining about being booked as a jobber but playing up her humility in front of Vince McMahon. The report claimed that writing team members were considering talking to McMahon, Bruce Pritchard, or even Wilson, who has worked as a producer since ending his in-ring career, in an attempt to curb her alleged attitude.

Natalya fired back via social media, first in a tweet from her assistant, who said:

Later, Wilson chimed in, mocking the report by saying:

I'm definitely going to have to talk to Mr McMahon about your attitude, Natalya https://t.co/zk4sRwsmIO — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) July 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And Natalya added:

You better talk to Mr McMahon, Teege. I'm so mad that I keep getting all these championship matches and tv time across Raw, SmackDown and NXT in top storylines. I've been bad. Someone better spank me. 😈#PG14Nattie https://t.co/Qn9CKNZAmA pic.twitter.com/2nCxGbRXPj — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 15, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Of course, none of this explains what happened at the house show in Sacramento last Saturday. After losing the match, Natalya quickly got up and said something to Morgan. Natalya tweeted and deleted that she was thanking Morgan for the match. Dirt sheet magnate Dave Meltzer later claimed that she was angry but not at Morgan, and that both women received heat for the incident, though of course plans can change. Others have speculated that maybe she had a case of explosive diarrhea and had to go to the bathroom. Okay, maybe we made that last one up. But it's as plausible an explanation as any.

At the end of the day, Natalya has worked for WWE since 2007, is one of the company's most trusted veterans, was prominently featured on the Total Divas reality TV show, and continues to be used in high-profile programs, often to get new stars over. The most important takeaway from all of this is probably that spanking-craving "PG14" Natalya would indeed make a great gimmick for Raw's new TV-14 era, the perfect callback to the farting Natalya gimmick but with a better edge. That's what it takes to succeed in the wrestling business in a long-term way: the ability to reinvent oneself to keep things fresh.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Natalya, wrestling, wwe