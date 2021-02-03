National Parks: ABC Green Lights Kevin Costner Drama Pilot

ABC has recently announced the order for a new pilot co-written and executive-produced by Kevin Costner, focused on a very specialized area of law enforcement with very specific crimes, entitled National Parks. By the title alone, you can probably guess what the series may involve or at least the setting. Imagine developing the intensity of the CBS crime shows, but instead of going to another faction of the military or F.B.I., your characters are watching out for crimes within the national parks in the United States. The drama will be done in one-hour increments. The past name for the ordered pilot was ISB, but the story remains the same as it is supposed to be following elite agents in the parks as they prevent and investigate the criminal activity finding a way in. From the initial announcement and description of the series, it appears interesting for likely older audiences as it hints at themes of classic detective shows and dramatic westerns.

National Parks will have Costner's Territory Pictures Entertainment as the foundational development center of the series, alongside 20th Television and A+E Studios. It'll be written and produced by Costner, Aaron Helbing, and Jon Baird. Helbing will also be acting as showrunner for the ABC pilot. The director of Power, Anthony Hemingway, is set to direct. National Parks will be only the second big television production for Costner in recent years. Yellowstone, the other show featuring Costner, is heading towards the fourth season. Television appears to be the spot for the actor and producer for the time being. ABC will be likely waiting to see if this pilot will be a hit or not like Costner's other show has been. Without much else to go off of, audiences can hope for an intriguing series out of this news, but here's to hoping this isn't a flop in the forest of TV.