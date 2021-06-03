Netflix Geeked Week: MOTU Revelation, Sandman, Cowboy Bebop & More

Last week, Netflix announced that it was jumping into the "virtual fan convention" game in a big way starting June 7 with Geeked Week. Sponsored by Netflix Geeked and running over the course of five days, Geeked Week was created to give fans an opportunity to share their excitement and connect with people from all over the world who hold the same passion for the characters and stories that they do. Some of the streaming series, films, and games being teased to play some major roles over the course of the week include Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Lucifer, The Umbrella Academy, The Witcher, The Sandman, The Cuphead Show, Resident Evil, Sweet Tooth, Cowboy Bebop, Stranger Things, Castlevania, The Old Guard, and a whole ton more.

But why just take our word for it? Check out the official teaser below for a better idea of just how massive the week is going to be, and then stick around after for the details on how you can play a part:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: GEEKED WEEK | Official Teaser | Coming June 7th – 11th | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTi1pLgi1vY)

So what exactly is "Geeked Week"? Glad you asked! Running from June 7 through June 11 and starting at 9 am PT (12 pm ET), Netflix is offering fans a wide array of exclusive news, new trailers, live art, drop-ins from your favorite stars, and much more- covering a wide range of your favorite Netflix series and films. And the best part? No need to camp out overnight or set your alarms because the five-day event is completely virtual and completely free so you can check in on the action whenever you want from wherever you are in the world.

So what's your next step? Well, Geeked Week is going to be releasing more intel including who's coming and what to expect over the next few weeks. The first place you want to start? Where all the news will be published, over at GeekedWeek.com (which should be live by the time you read this). Consider this your one-stop-shopping, go-to hub for news, assets, art, and more that will be revealed throughout the five-day event. In addition, daily recaps of each day's programming will also be shared on the site. Of course, you should definitely make sure to check out and follow Geeked Week through its army of social media: Twitter, Instagram, Twitch, and Facebook.

And since you're here…

