New Match Set for NXT New Years Evil; Dusty Rhodes Classic Returns

WWE revealed the updated card for NXT New Years Evil, adding a new match between Gran Metalik and Santos Escobar or the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Dexter Lumis is set to host the special episode of NXT, which has five huge matches booked so far. The Chadster is really looking forward to this show. I can hardly contain my excitement. There's no way AEW Dynamite can top this, right?! Check out the updated card for New Years Evil below.

In addition, during last night's episode of NXT, WWE announced the return of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament, which will kick off in two weeks on NXT and continue through early 2021.

